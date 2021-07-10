Letter: Yet another lie.

In the July 7, paper a reader opines about Biden being responsible for around 200,000 deaths from COVID 19. He credits the former pres for all of the vaccines and dismisses every effort Biden has made to get the vaccine into our people.
It is not surprising to read that a follower of that guy selectively forgets that the former guy did everything in his power to dismiss the impact of the pandemic and enabling more spreading of the virus.
In Australia today, there have been 910 deaths due to COVID, due to their leaders pressing for responsible actions. In our state, we have surpassed 18,000 lost souls.
If this comparison between what effective leadership and what we had in the early pandemic does not affect your support for the former pres, you are in need of help.
You cannot create your own reality. There are many here who pay attention and remember the facts.
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke
