Letter: Yet Another R v W Letter

The Supreme Court says that Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey were wrongly decided. If you look closely at the decision it’s more about states’ rights than abortion. The former legacy ruling is widely regarded as legislation from the bench. The federal government is now out of the abortion business because it’s not in our Constitution.
So fellow Arizonans, we are allowed to forge our own path. Yes there will be court challenges beginning as it should be at the local level but what do we want?
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
