The UA is the UA, NOT the UArizona. Whatever fool proposed this change is 1) not an alumni, 2) not a UA fan and 3) should be fired, or at least counseled about what the UA means to those of us who are UA Alums and fans. I do not care if UA brings up Alabama or Arkansas on a search engine. Is USC going to change its name to USCalifornia since USC also pops up as University of South Carolina? This is a stupid waste of time. Since this groundbreaking announcement the UA has been used in every Star sports editorial since and it will continue to be referenced this way. Stop this nonsense. The UA is the UA.
'81 UA Grad with a BS in Systems Engineering and a retired USAF Colonel...not a USAirForce retired Colonel...USAF.
Get over yourself...
Jim Russell
Foothills
