Letter: You can bet on Ducey

Two years ago I was bit by a mosquito here in Tucson and contracted west nile virus.
I am thoroughly appalled and disgusted by Gov. Ducey's spurious decision to misuse millions of dollars of federal COVID-19 relief funds to pay…
Arizona has recently legalized sports betting, allowing people to gamble anywhere and use their credit cards to go into debt. Enticed by glitz…
Perhaps you, like I, have noticed the local news lately swings between stories of massive new development projects in our desert Southwest and…
As a UA professor of biostatistics at the College of Public Health, and lifelong educator, I am alarmed by Governor Ducey ‘s multi-faceted att…
There has recently been a Pima-centric discussion on whether or not to lift the ban on "fruiting" olive varieties. These fruiting varieties ha…
I don’t normally follow state politics, but recent events caught my eye. First, the state legislature forbid the use of health protection meas…
Is Afghanistan really “America’s Longest War?” That’s what the news media has been saying. But that stigma really belongs to the Apache Wars (…
I applaud Nan and Dick Walden’s efforts to promote groundwater conservation in Cochise Country (Tucson Opinion, Sept 2). Over-pumping causes d…
Like other red states, in 2021 Arizona’s Republican Legislature passed a number of “election integrity” laws. But the real purpose and impact …
