Letter: You can bet on Ducey
Letter: You can bet on Ducey

Priorities are skewed when it comes to Governor Ducey’s recent support of on-line sports betting. That seems to be more important than protecting our state’s health! The almighty dollar wins the bet!

Paula Palotay

Marana

