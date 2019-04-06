Re: the April 1 article "Don't fall for the 'can't sing' myth, 'find a song to sing'."
This column struck a chord. I was one of those kids who learned early to fake it. At age 72 I joined a ukulele group here in Sun City Oro Valley thinking I could blend in with 50+ other good voices. I had seen this group at a concert and found myself smiling and singing along with a standing-room only audience. I joined the beginner’s class with encouraging instructors and soon learned basic chords. Led by our talented director, we sing and play everything from old show tunes, standards and spirituals to Sweet Caroline, Basin Street Blues, and Margaritaville, and an occasional Hawaiian classic. I can’t express enough how joyful this experience is for me, and I encourage all who are reluctant to sing to join a group and sing your heart out.
Diana Holmes
Oro Valley
