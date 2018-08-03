Re: the Aug. 1 letter to the editor "Haters won't get rid of Trump."
The recent letter from a reader who just can’t seem to understand the concept that, if you don’t like reading the Star, DON’T. The writer reminds me of a quote that is attributed to Albert Einstein about insanity. In this case, reading the Star everyday and expecting a change in news or editorial content. The paper spewing venom would tell the average reader not to read it. You don’t have to get burned but once and know if you do it again you will get the same result.
This reader seems to get some perverse pleasure by getting himself upset everyday just so that when he is finished he feels so much better when finished. I don’t like Fox News so I don’t watch it. Do I go into a state of emotion meltdown? NO. Sisyphus didn’t seem to get this concept either. All he had to do is stop trying to push the rock up the hill.
Clyde R. Steele
Oro Valley
