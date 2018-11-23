On page 2 of the Star's 11/21 edition there was an article about two business owners refusing to serve some customers on religious grounds. They were pictured all smiles and happy. Ya know at the end of the day, they are just a couple of bigots using their supposed religion as a smoke screen to hide behind. I would be interested in seeing the list of people this religion discriminates against. If I was in dire need of their services and they were the only provider I would go without!
James Galvin
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.