Once again we have a couple of industry shills( Grinnell and Assenmacher) trying to convince us that the Rosemont Mine is good for us, advocating for "this great industry" of "good and humble citizens", a project of limited and questionable benefits.
Let's look at the facts. The life of this project ("19 years") is ridiculously brief when compared to the everlasting environmental damage that will result from this project. The authors conveniently ignore a most significant fact: water. The availability of water, and the absurd amount of water required for the operation of this mine. Perhaps they don't know that we are in the depths of a "megadrought." And how would they feel to have the graves of their family dug up for a commercial enterprise?
Who truly believes that the mining industry "will work with commitment and passion to do everything they can to ensure the protection of all natural and human resources." There are no short term benefits that can justify this mine. You can't drink copper.
Stanley Steik
Midtown
