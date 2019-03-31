RE: the March 22 letter "McSally has broken oath to protect nation," and the March 22 article "Migrant families inundate US border agencies."
In Friday's star, there was a letter to the editor chastising Martha McSally for supporting President Trump and "his false emergency at the southern border." In the very same day's edition, there is a front page article about how "Migrant families inundate US border agencies". The article details how Border Patrol made a record number of apprehensions in February, 66,000 people.
Do these letter writers have their head in the sand? People who are oblivious to what's going on should probably refrain from exposing their ignorance by writing letters. If their ignorance wasn't so sad for our country, it would be humorous.
Alan Cross
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.