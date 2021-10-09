Letter: You Can Take Action Against Potholes

I empathize with the pothole victim who complained about the dismal state of many of our city and county roads. The next time you encounter a pothole, call 520-724-6410 for Pima County or 520-791-3154 for Tucson. Be prepared to give an exact location of the pothole, i.e., “ in the left westbound lane of Grant Road, just before the intersection with Campbell Ave.” The representatives have always been helpful and courteous; the pothole may not be repaired the next day, and it will eventually be repaired. Happy Driving.
David Prouty
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.