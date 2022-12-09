Letter: YOU CAN'T FIX STUPID

I don't know who he is, but he is lucky to be alive. Several nights ago I was driving down Ina getting ready to turn into my neighborhood. I was behind another vehicle and just as I was starting to turn I saw him. He was going the wrong way in the bike lane wearing dark clothing and no light on his bike. Luckily we both swerved just enough to avoid disaster. I have no moral to this story because stupid people are always going to be stupid.