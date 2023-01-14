Letter: You can't fool all the people all the time

It was interesting watching Doug Ducey as governor of Arizona during his term. I have seen many governors over the years in Arizona (i.e., remember Ev?), each with a different persona. While displaying his perpetual boyish grin, Ducey has always tried to please many of those who side with the GOP and practiced his “hands off” approach to their continuous shenanigans in the Arizona Legislature. Now that he is leaving, it seems he is trying to get his last grift in right under the wire and our noses. It began with the costly hiring of an out-of-state company to deposit costly shipping containers on the border and now ends with the containers requiring costly removal by the same company. This shows that it is never too late to get that final grift (or photo-op) in while the exit door is still swinging.