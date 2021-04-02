 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: You can't wear a mask?
View Comments

Letter: You can't wear a mask?

  • Comments

Over 550,000 citizens have died this past year from Covid-19, and you can’t wear a mask? Some 10% or more of those infected by Covid-19, millions of citizens, have long term effects including respiratory issues, cardiac issues, neurological issues, brain fog, and you can’t wear a mask? The new variants are causing children to have the largest increase in the rate of infection, and you can’t wear a mask? These are your family and friends and children and fellow citizens. How can you be so selfish?

Donald Ries

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Fann's Audit

Learning that Senate President Karen Fann now intends to undertake a ”full forensic audit” of Maricopa County’s election results, I am concern…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News