Letter: You can't wear a mask?

Over 550,000 citizens have died this past year from Covid-19, and you can’t wear a mask? Some 10% or more of those infected by Covid-19, millions of citizens, have long term effects including respiratory issues, cardiac issues, neurological issues, brain fog, and you can’t wear a mask? The new variants are causing children to have the largest increase in the rate of infection, and you can’t wear a mask? These are your family and friends and children and fellow citizens. How can you be so selfish?
Donald Ries
Southeast side
