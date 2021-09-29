Letter: You get what you (don't) pay for

Whenever I see a letter complaining about infrastructure or government service problems, I want to ask the writer one question.
Have you ever once voted for or supported any person or policy pushing for low taxes?
If the answer is yes, it is time for you to sit down and keep your complaints to yourself because this is what you wanted.
Our current infrastructure is a direct result of forty plus years of starving the beast. Roads don’t maintain themselves. Litter doesn’t magically end up in a landfill. Basic maintenance must be paid for somehow, and the magical thinking of supply side economics has an incredibly bad record on that front.
We have two options. One, live with the filth and crumbling world in the name of small government. Two, admit that the maintenance fairy doesn’t exist and start paying for decades of neglected upkeep.
David Reynolds
East side
