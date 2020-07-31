Letter: You get what you pay for

Raymond Trombino recently (in a July 18 letter to the editor) advocated defunding public schools because, he claims, “some 30 to 40% of parents will not send their children back to public schools” because of dissatisfaction with public education. This is a classic case of a self-fulfilling prophesy. Arizona ranks close to last in the US for school funding, resulting in third worst school system in the country (according to WalletHub). Arizona is at or near the bottom in teacher salary, student:teacher ratio, and number of licensed and certified teachers. One out of five students will not stay in school through graduation. And just imagine, parents are unhappy! Mr. Trombino’s solution? Cut public school funding. Sadly, the abdication of social responsibility espoused by Mr. Trombino is what passes for conservatism in today’s America.
Jim Walworth
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
