Letter: You get what you vote for

Who in their right mind wants Kevin McCarthy, or any other Republican, as president? Remember, the Speaker of the House is president-in-line after the vice-president. For seven years McCarthy has been so constant in his effort to be Speaker that alone disqualifies him. He must have a plot lined up to do away with the President and Vice-president. Republicans could elect Elon Musk Speaker, so Trumpism, self-serving childishness, legislative indifference, and incompetence at governing could continue to label Congressional Republicans. And unite them ?