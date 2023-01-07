Letter: You get what you vote for

Two thoughts.
Who in their right mind wants Kevin McCarthy, or any other Republican, as president? Remember, the Speaker of the House is president-in-line after the vice-president. For seven years McCarthy has been so constant in his effort to be Speaker that alone disqualifies him. He must have a plot lined up to do away with the President and Vice-president. Republicans could elect Elon Musk Speaker, so Trumpism, self-serving childishness, legislative indifference, and incompetence at governing could continue to label Congressional Republicans. And unite them ?
Second. Ms Sinema's change of political tags is pure ego. She liked all the attention she got. Changed her from a teeny-bopping non-entity to a must-have Democrat. You should note she made her announcement after Warnock was re-elected, giving the Dems a majority. Meaning Ms Sinema would go back to her earned non-entity role, lecturing constituents on government, ignoring the matter the constituents wrote about, in letters replying to constituents' letters. Puerile ego.
Charles Larson
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.