Today you printed a letter from an Oro Valley reader about Ciscomani's votes in the House. Just remember what he said in his campaign, namely, " I will vote to fire Pelosi ". That statement can be categorized as either A) a lie since the speaker's job automatically goes to the party controlling the House who then picks an individual. Ciscomani had no vote whatsoever in who won the House or B) ignorance on the part of Ciscomani or his voters for the same reason.