Letter: You Go Girls!
Letter: You Go Girls!

Sunday’s editorial cartoon by David Fitzsimmons, which depicted Arizona’s 3 female mayors (Romero, Evans, Gallego) standing over a deflated Ducey, was perfect! Celaya’s accompanying article was excellent as well. These women are following science and public health recommendations to keep Arizonans safe, while Ducey would rather pander to a narcissistic ignorant president, who has clearly demonstrated a severe lack of empathy, that he does not care about science or Americans’ health and safety. If you look at other countries run by women (Germany, Taiwan, New Zealand, Iceland, Finland, Norway, Denmark), they have all done much better with the pandemic, caring about and keeping their citizens safe, while other countries like ours, run by men (Russia, U.K, Brazil, Spain, Italy, France), have done much worse, and the U.S. is continuing to see this disaster expand due to extremely poor leadership. All I have to say is You Go Girls! And everyone, please wear a mask!

Liz Burcin, RN

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

