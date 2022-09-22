Letter: You have lost a long-time reader

I’ve been noticing the decline of your newspaper, from the shrinking and impossible-to-read comics to the editorials and letters to the editor that have taken a sharp right turn. I considered canceling my subscription, but I wanted to support local print media. Of course, you are not local anymore, but I tried to ignore that fact.

Today I was confronted by the last straw. Opening to the ad by Citizens For Sanity, a dark money group that bankrolls provocative ads misrepresenting facts with the goal of aggressively scaring people into voting for republican extremists, I was shocked and dismayed. Your paper is no longer welcome in my home, and I have canceled my subscription.

Tucson is a progressive city with fair-minded citizens. You will not keep your readers by echoing the ultra-conservative viewpoints of corporate decision-makers.

P Starr

West side