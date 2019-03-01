As someone who grew up in Tucson and now lives just outside Detroit, I was intrigued by your paper's Feb. 23 assertion that, "We might as well be Michigan." I propose a trade: You take our weather, and we'll take yours.
I see it's currently 75 degrees in Tucson. Here, it's 25. Next week we'll be down in the single digits. I'm starting to think the sun is myth made up by the Southwest as a prank. Last month, at the height of the Polar Vortex, I sat huddled in my house like the Little Match Girl and dreamed of a day above freezing.
This may not sound ideal to Arizonans, but you can learn to tolerate it. Arizona is already a top importer of Michigan snowbirds, so why not add our weather to the deal? Either way, please act quickly. I'm very cold.
Marie Sarnacki
Brighton, Mich.
