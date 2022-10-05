Letter: you made a big mistake

I will add my voice to the many others who dislike the recent changes in our beloved local paper. Where is Mutts? Or the crypto quip? Dilbert? The Thursday crossword? Why do we need a column on suede shoes, moisturizers and laundry? But the biggest loss is reading the paper in the morning with my husband, laughing and discussing local news over coffee and breakfast. Viewing on-line is not the same. I will be sad to cancel my subscription for many reasons, but is it worth it to me? You made a big mistake in not doing a survey of your paper subscribers to see what they value.