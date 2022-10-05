 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: you made a big mistake

  • Comments

I will add my voice to the many others who dislike the recent changes in our beloved local paper. Where is Mutts? Or the crypto quip? Dilbert? The Thursday crossword? Why do we need a column on suede shoes, moisturizers and laundry? But the biggest loss is reading the paper in the morning with my husband, laughing and discussing local news over coffee and breakfast. Viewing on-line is not the same. I will be sad to cancel my subscription for many reasons, but is it worth it to me? You made a big mistake in not doing a survey of your paper subscribers to see what they value.

Holly McCarter

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Colorado River Aqueduct

California draws water off the Colorado River through an aqueduct that runs from Parker to Los Angeles. Southern California has many more mill…

Letter: Say NO to Highway 11

Concerning a possible Highway 11 (U.S., Ariz. officials ask judge to toss lawsuit vs. Interstate 11), the entire project seems like a terrible…

Letter: Purple Makes GOP See Red

I’ve seen this movie before. When I moved to California in 1974, Ronald Reagan was governor, and the state was red, red, red. When I left in 1…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News