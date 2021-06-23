Letter: "You make your choice"

In 1787 our FoundingFathers drafted the Constitution and it's preamble. The preamble clearly laid out the "purpose" and the "intention" of the Constitution. There was nothing ambivalent then with their words.
The first three words are "We the people". "We" is a PLURAL pronoun indicating more than one person.
22 words later they denote "Promote the general welfare" as a "purpose" and "intention",
The signers placed their names at the end of the document, not at the beginning.
Benjamin Franklin did not say, " I, Benjamin Franklin, in order to..."
Today so, so many ignorant people blather on and on about their " rights" as guaranteed by the constitution showing their complete ignorance of it. When the science denying anti vaxxers spout their drivel about their choice not to vaccinate they prove beyond doubt they have no idea of what they are speaking of.
Timothy Canny
Oracle
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.