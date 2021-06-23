 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: "You make your choice"
View Comments

Letter: "You make your choice"

  • Comments

In 1787 our FoundingFathers drafted the Constitution and it's preamble. The preamble clearly laid out the "purpose" and the "intention" of the Constitution. There was nothing ambivalent then with their words.

The first three words are "We the people". "We" is a PLURAL pronoun indicating more than one person.

22 words later they denote "Promote the general welfare" as a "purpose" and "intention",

The signers placed their names at the end of the document, not at the beginning.

Benjamin Franklin did not say, " I, Benjamin Franklin, in order to..."

Today so, so many ignorant people blather on and on about their " rights" as guaranteed by the constitution showing their complete ignorance of it. When the science denying anti vaxxers spout their drivel about their choice not to vaccinate they prove beyond doubt they have no idea of what they are speaking of.

Timothy Canny

Oracle

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: "The Shot"

This is an open letter to all the anti-vac people out there. I am old enough to remember when we eliminated Polio because everyone got treated…

Local-issues

Letter: Water privilege

I absolutely love to read the cartoons by Fitzsimmons. His wit and humor hit the nail on the head for me most of the time. Todays 6/16/2021 ca…

Local-issues

Letter: Arizona Mines

Because the Hudbay mining company is so interested in the Rosemont mine area a simple question arises. If Hudbay is willing to spend $billions…

Local-issues

Letter: Divide and Conquer

Thank God Ducey was not Governor when I was a kid during the Polio epidemic. His poor political behavior spread the Covid contagion for the pa…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News