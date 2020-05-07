Letter: Your 5/5/2020 front page article on Gov. Ducey reopening Arizona
Letter: Your 5/5/2020 front page article on Gov. Ducey reopening Arizona

Your May 5th front page article on Gov. Ducey reopening more businesses contained a glaring omission: no word from any Arizona Democratic leader. Why, for example, wasn't LD 9 state representative Randy Friese, an emergency room doctor, asked his opinion about Gov. Ducey's actions? Instead the article quotes Arizona Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers, who, according to his campaign website biography, is a "classically trained artist" and "very musically talented." If I wanted an opinion about a painting, I might ask Speakers Bowers, but I'd certainly never seek his advice about a pandemic. Neither should you.

Brian Clymer

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

