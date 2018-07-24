Your lead article on 24 July titled "Southwest is sizzling as record heat wave is expected" provided important local information ....for Phoenix and elsewhere.
The lead part of the article on Page 1 was entirely about the temperature in Phoenix, and the article continuation on Page 4 had the first 2 paragraphs about Maricopa County, 2 paragraphs about West Texas and New Mexico, 1 paragraph about the Grand Canyon, 1 paragraph about California, 2 paragraphs about Utah, and a final sentence about Phoenix. There was no mention of predicted temperatures for Tucson where your subscribers live!
Maybe instead of slavishly taking the news from the Associated Press (as was done in this case) and mindlessly printing it, your editor might actually read the article to see if perhaps something can be added to make it more relevant to your Tucson subscriber base, in this case, the predicted temperatures in Tucson.
Eric Weiss
Foothills
