Letter: Your Community is Counting on You

I have an urgent request for the people of Tucson, AZ: Please respond to the 2020 Census. This is your opportunity to shape your future for the next 10 years.
Right now, Arizona has a total response rate of 98%. Every response impacts funding for community services such as healthcare, emergency response, education, jobs, and roads. It also determines congressional representation.
If you are visited or called by a census taker, please cooperate. You can still respond at 2020census.gov, by calling 844-330-2020, or by mailing in your paper questionnaire.
Respond today. Your community is counting on you.
Regional Director Cathy L. Lacy, U.S. Census Bureau
Virginia Hyer
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
