 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Your Community is Counting on You
View Comments

Letter: Your Community is Counting on You

I have an urgent request for the people of Tucson, AZ: Please respond to the 2020 Census. This is your opportunity to shape your future for the next 10 years.

Right now, Arizona has a total response rate of 98%. Every response impacts funding for community services such as healthcare, emergency response, education, jobs, and roads. It also determines congressional representation.

If you are visited or called by a census taker, please cooperate. You can still respond at 2020census.gov, by calling 844-330-2020, or by mailing in your paper questionnaire.

Respond today. Your community is counting on you.

Regional Director Cathy L. Lacy, U.S. Census Bureau

Virginia Hyer

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: STEVE KERR

DUH !!!! Steve Kerr is quoted in the Tucson newspaper as saying he is: ANTI-TRUMP! Really, Is this the same Steve Kerr that will not say anyth…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News