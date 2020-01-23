Letter: Your Coverage of Women's March

Once again, I am very disappointed in the Star's lack of coverage of local political events. In December, you did an abysmal job of covering the Impeachment Rally by just including one small photo focusing more on the few Trump supporters rather than the hundreds of rally attendees.
But this weekend, you failed to cover the Women's March in Tucson at all--not even a paragraph that you could have included in the national AP story that you ran. Local TV stations covered the march. What happened to the print press?
Among the hundreds of marchers here, there probably were at least 80 of us from SaddleBrooke. I'm sure all of us would appreciate some kind of response from Star editors as to why you didn't cover the march at all.
Karen Schickedanz
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.