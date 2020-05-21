Letter: Your monthly historical sections of the Az Daily Star

My husband and I enjoy reading the monthly historical sections you provide. We are in our 70s so we can really relate to many of the pages. I wondered if you would consider publishing (once in a while; doesn't have to be every time) a page of comics from say, the 30s, or 40s or 50s. I think they would be enjoyable to many people.
Diane Simons
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
