Letter: Your monthly historical sections of the Az Daily Star
Letter: Your monthly historical sections of the Az Daily Star

My husband and I enjoy reading the monthly historical sections you provide. We are in our 70s so we can really relate to many of the pages. I wondered if you would consider publishing (once in a while; doesn't have to be every time) a page of comics from say, the 30s, or 40s or 50s. I think they would be enjoyable to many people.

Diane Simons

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

