Letter: Your newspaper

I want you at the paper to know how much i enjoy your work. We are so lucky to have the multi-talented David Fitzsimmons here. His cartoons and columns both are outstanding and as good as it gets. The other great part is the letters to the editor. They cover a lot of topics and show different opinions on issues. The best part is they are never boring.
One small complaint. The three best newspaper comic strips are Pickles, Pearls Before Swine and Drabble. You only carry two of them.
Thank you and Happy Holidays!
Robert McNeil
Midtown
