Reading the paper today I was struck with how much I really appreciate the news you print. I especially like the science pages, food pages and the local history columns. Your business page gives me information about current and new businesses. There are all kinds of sources online but virtually none that relate to Tucson or Arizona. I get my gardening tips only here. It does me no good to read about plants that grow in North Carolina or somewhere else where the weather does not even come close to ours. And I especially like reading about our local kids - not just the athletic teams but kids who excel in science and other areas. Thanks for keeping me so informed about where I live. No one else does this.