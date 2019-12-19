Letter: Your photo of trump supporters

Last night hundreds of protestors lined Congress Street to protest Donald Trump and to demand he be impeached, removed, indicted, and jailed, and your response is to print a photo and a comment about the handful of trump supporters. I am outraged by your lack of coverage about what REALLY happened last night. Believe me, if there were any other paper to read in Tucson I would never give you another penny of my money. This is definitely a slap in the face to all your readers, most of whom do NOT want another day in America with that insane criminal as president. This is most definitely the worst kind of fake news!
Peggy Hendrickson
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.