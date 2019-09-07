Now that Tucson will be doing twice a month recycling your bin is going to fill up fast if you don't recycle correctly. Save space as these items don't belong in the recycling bin. Clothes, shoes and textiles can be donated to charities drop off bins or bring to the establishment. Electronics and scrap metal save them up and take to a scrap yard and make a few dollars or put them out for Bulky Brush pick up twice a year in the city. If the items still work donate them. Plastic bags drop off at most grocery stores. Large cardboard or ridged plastic items can be dropped off at one of the neighborhood recycling centers with any other recyclables you could not fit in your bin. Household Hazardous Waste City of Tucson drop off location once a month or take it to the main facility. Do your part, more blue less trash!
Bill Brooks
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.