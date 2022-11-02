Letter: Your Responsibility to Our Democracy

I've been listening to radio reports of how cultural and racial demographics usually vote. These reports said: For Hispanics it's religion; For Evangelical Christians it's abortion; For urban non college it's crime--the lists go on and on dividing us all into some category of voting inclination or habit. Bottom line, we vote for ourselves and our personal religious, economic or other moral compasses.

But this time your vote, your precious way of expressing yourself could elect people who will work to destroy your right to vote, while overtly or tacitly encouraging their followers to harass and intimidate you at polling places. They promise to upend the very system of voting that insures that your voice will be heard.

Reagan had his axis of evil and now we have ours: Lake, Finchem, Masters.

So this time you cannot simply vote your pocketbook or immigration or crime or loyally follow party lines no matter what. This time you have a responsibility beyond your own self interests and take one for democracy.

Rick Rappaport

Oro Valley