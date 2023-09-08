Re: the Sept. 6 article "Push to recall Tucson lawmaker falls short."
This report is another example of a half-baked liberal opinion masquerading has unbiased journalism. It failed to report that Senator Wadsack had been chosen as the Freshman Senator of the Year, and that the leader of the recall effort was a former member of the Communist Party of Arizona. If it weren't for the crossword puzzle, the only redeeming item in the Daily Star, I would cancel my subscription like all of my patriot friends.
I realize this submission will never be printed since it opposes the editorial prejudice of the newspaper. But, hopefully, it will provide thought provoking material for the staff. It is higher intelligence than most of the "Letters" I see in the column, which are unreadable.
Ken Wolfe
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.