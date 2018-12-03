The holidays are upon us, and for many there is no better time of year. However, for the 4.2 million youth who are homeless in the United States each year, the holidays are unlikely to be filled with joy and presents.
At the National Runaway Safeline (NRS), we work to keep America’s runaway, homeless and at-risk youth safe and off the streets. We do this largely through crisis intervention services, including our 24/7/365 hotline (1-800-786-2929) and online services (1800runaway.org).
Children deserve a safe, nurturing home during the holidays, and always. NRS makes nearly 100,000 connections to help and hope each year. We partner with approximately 8,000 agencies in cities such as Tucson that provide direct services to youth in crisis.
For more information, visit 1800runaway.org
Susan Frankel
Chicago, Ill.
