Many states are following hands-free laws with their camera taped to their dashboard or they are being filmed by others in the car while they are driving. However, those who are vlogging about themselves, their jobs, their friends, etc. are driving down freeways, and streets while they are looking at themselves in a camera, or at their family, friends, pets, or other things in their vehicle and they are not looking at the road.
Many of these drivers at some point or even most of the time do not have their hands on the steering wheel because they are showing how they can dance to the music, pose, or they are waving their arms and hands to express their feelings about what they are talking about. YouTube posts these videos and YouTube should be required to not post any filming done by or of the driver, that shows them driving irresponsibly in a moving vehicle unless it is an emergency.
C. Kelli
Downtown
