Letter: You've heard this many times!

There are two kinds of people in this world, Givers and Takers!
It seems we are in a Taker's moment, but eventually it will be the Giver's time.
So let's ask a slightly different question:
Who do takers take from. And, who do givers give to?
Eventually to right our wrongs as a people, we are going to have to decide if we are takers or givers.
Which are you?
Roger Engels
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
