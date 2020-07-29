Letter: You've heard this many times!
Letter: You've heard this many times!

There are two kinds of people in this world, Givers and Takers!

It seems we are in a Taker's moment, but eventually it will be the Giver's time.

So let's ask a slightly different question:

Who do takers take from. And, who do givers give to?

Eventually to right our wrongs as a people, we are going to have to decide if we are takers or givers.

Which are you?

Roger Engels

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

