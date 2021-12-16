Letter: Yuma Mayor declares State of Emergency, overrun with illegal entrants

On November 9, Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls declared a State of Emergency due to the border being overrun with illegal entrants. Over a five day period, an estimated 6,000 illegal entrants crossed the border into Yuma. Nicholls stated, "The asylum-seekers were without blankets, food or water and had to wait extended periods because there weren’t enough Border Patrol agents to quickly process border-crossers for release to organizations contracted to provide temporary services." Davis Ornelas and his 6-year-old daughter from Venezuela walked through shallow water in the Colorado River near Yuma, he stated, “I didn’t have to pay any smuggler, a lady told me where to walk to avoid deeper water and it was easy to get across.” Yuma County Supervisor Lines said Border Patrol agents were "swamped and don’t have the time to come by and pick up the migrants to get them processed." Why no onsite reporting of this by the Star's "border" guys Curt Prendergast and Tim Steller? Wonder why?
Ardel Francis
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.