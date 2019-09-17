The fix is in. The Pima County Board of Supervisors will vote next week to change the zoning of a lovely little strip of county property from environmentally sensitive to multiple use--a classification better understood to mean "anything goes" sooner or later. The development has already been planned; we've been shown the plans. When Meadowbrook property owners purchase their homes, a major selling point has always been the insulation afforded by this strip of land from the urban blight that so often accompanies the placement of major thoroughfares, in this case River Road. (The land to be rezoned lies west of La Cholla, ending at Shannon.) County officials make no bones about the reason for the proposed change: the county's desire for increased tax revenue. Absent human interference, physical environments don't change. But political ones do. By this action the county will demonstrate zero fidelity to the careful decisions of their elected predecessors. How crass. I hope county residents will remember this vote when these politicians run for reelection.
Bryan Christopherson
Northwest side
