Letter: Zoo a friend to all children and families

If the news hasn’t reached all corners of the city, ALL Tucson families can enjoy Reid Park Zoo. Anyone with a Pima County library card can get a Culture Pass for FREE admission (limited number per week). Parents and children in SNAP-WIC programs (EBT card holders) get $4 off ticket prices; admission for a child, THE COST OF A HAPPY MEAL AT MCDONALD'S. A Family Membership for 2 adults and 4 children costs $80 a year (open 363 days), THE COST OF ONE TRIP TO A MOVIE THEATER. Pre-Covid, schools brought more than 20,000 students, teachers, and parent-chaperones annually, for FREE. With Covid, classroom visits are virtual and FREE. Zoo cams and virtual animal encounters are FREE. Dreamnight, an event close to my heart, is held annually and provides FREE admission to families and children with special needs. The zoo also offers deeply discounted Community Memberships to non-profit agencies serving children/families, mental health, and homeless guests. THE ZOO TRULY IS FOR EVERYONE.
Terrie Thompson
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.