Letter: Zoo already expanded for elephants
Letter: Zoo already expanded for elephants

In 2006 the Tucson City Council voted 6-1 to spend $8.5 million to take over 7 acres of Reid Park to house elephants. Nikia Fico presented a petition with thousands of signatures to have the elephants, Connie and Shaba, shipped to a thousand-acre Tennessee elephant sanctuary. The Tucson Zoological Society said the 7 acres were fine.

Connie was euthanized at the San Diego Zoo shortly after being shipped there with Shaba in early 2012. Instead of returning the 7 acres back to the humans, the zoo brought in more elephants. By the way, due to physical and mental stress, the average life expectancy of an elephant in the wild or in a sanctuary is twice that of an elephant in a zoo per a 2008 study.

Fast forward 15 years and the Zoo Industrial Complex is at it again. Humanity continues to rationalize keeping animals as trophies. Maybe the moral and ethical question should be whether the zoo should exist at all in the first place.

Matt Somers

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

