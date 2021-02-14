Letter: Zoo and Barnum Hill

Even as a former Tucson Parks and Recreation Commissioner (2008-2016), I don’t yet have any opinion regarding the zoo expansion/Barnum Hill issue.
However, it appears that a perceived lack of public process is at the core of the impasse. While it’s not unusual for citizens and voters to claim “nobody asked me,” I believe that the City and the Zoological Society missed the boat on public participation.
Rather than continuing the argument via the Star’s opinion page, the City Council should direct the Parks and Recreation Commission to hold public hearings so that everyone can voice opinions. While the Commission has no legal authority to decide the issue, the members can make recommendations to their respective City Council members.
At the same time, the Parks and Recreation Department should undertake a review of its public information efforts to make certain that citizen input is part of any significant future park improvement effort.
Bob Kovitz
Midtown
