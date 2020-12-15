Letter: Zoo and City need to acknowledge failed process

I would have never voted for Prop 202 and 203 had I known the zoo was going to use the money to take green space away from the public. Why are they taking the most beautiful part of Reid Park? I see families there every day watching the ducks and turtles and running up and down the shaded hill. The zoo and the city should prioritize natural and fee-free areas for families to enjoy nature in peace. From the descriptions, all decisions were made under a misleading description of “Zoo Master Plan.” City officials need to own their part in the disaster this process has become. If you are going to take away cherished green space, you need to inform people and describe what is at stake.
Wendy Sampson
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
