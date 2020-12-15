 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Zoo and City need to acknowledge failed process
View Comments

Letter: Zoo and City need to acknowledge failed process

I would have never voted for Prop 202 and 203 had I known the zoo was going to use the money to take green space away from the public. Why are they taking the most beautiful part of Reid Park? I see families there every day watching the ducks and turtles and running up and down the shaded hill. The zoo and the city should prioritize natural and fee-free areas for families to enjoy nature in peace. From the descriptions, all decisions were made under a misleading description of “Zoo Master Plan.” City officials need to own their part in the disaster this process has become. If you are going to take away cherished green space, you need to inform people and describe what is at stake.

Wendy Sampson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Snowbird go home!

Is Mark Finchem one of those snowbirds who couldn’t afford to go back to Kalamazoo, so he just stayed? Remember “Unite the Right” rally? They …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News