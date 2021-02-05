Letter: Zoo Benefits Tucson

As Mark Twain said, “I’m in favor of progress! It’s change that I can’t stand.”
Change is hard. Tim Steller (a fine writer with a big heart) misses the field where he once kicked soccer balls--elephants roam there now. And he doesn’t want Barnum Hill, where his children played, to become the zoo’s Pathway to Asia.
Steller should weigh the benefits of enhancing our city’s wonderful zoo. Offering delight and wonder in a gorgeous setting, the zoo advances conservation, education, and research. The Pathway to Asia will feature red pandas, fishing cats, and the endangered Malayan tiger.
Founded in 1965 by Gene Reid as an exhibit of exotic birds, Reid Park Zoo has over 500 animals from all over the world, and 500,000 visitors annually. Some pay reduced admission, some pay nothing. A Tucson jewel, this great civic asset keeps getting better.
That’s change even Mark Twain would welcome.
Jonathan Penner
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.