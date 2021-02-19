Letter: Zoo continues to lie to you

Lying by omission is still a lie. The thing the zoo doesn't admit when they point to the sunk costs of their bad plans:
1) It was their choice to design something that is clearly unacceptable. The kids at the park would say "they started it!" :)
2) This isn't a lot of money for a City of our size. If you're worried about wasting tax dollars, I don't blame you, but there are bigger issues that will make you think changing the zoos plans aren't a big deal. Look at how much was spent on a single TPD settlement last year. (it's a lot!)
3) That amount is spread over all their designs and projects, much of which is unrelated to the loss of public park space, so they are exaggerating the amount "lost" if they change their plans specific to the hill.
Their plans are a business plan, plain and simple, to put themselves in a position to acquire even more land to the South.
Lee Sharp
Midtown
