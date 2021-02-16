Letter: Zoo expansion- YES! Kim Blumenfeld, Northwest side Feb 16, 2021 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The zoo is a gem in our city and should be allowed to grow. It is not fair that a group of people only now are protesting when the expansion has been public for many months.Kim BlumenfeldNW TucsonKim BlumenfeldNorthwest sideDisclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star. View Comments Tags Letter Northwest Side Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Write a guest opinion Subscribe for just 23¢ per week Support quality journalism Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps No more surveys blocking articles Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Local Editorials and Opinion More Letters Feb. 16 Updated 16 hrs ago Comments may be used in print.