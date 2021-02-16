 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Zoo expansion- YES!
View Comments

Letter: Zoo expansion- YES!

  • Comments

The zoo is a gem in our city and should be allowed to grow. It is not fair that a group of people only now are protesting when the expansion has been public for many months.

Kim Blumenfeld

NW Tucson

Kim Blumenfeld

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News