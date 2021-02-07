Letter: Zoo expansion into Reid Park deceptive

I am adding my opinion regarding the expansion of the zoo into Reid Park, specifically the plan to demolish Barnum Hill and the accompanying riparian area. I have enjoyed visiting the zoo and strongly support preservation of species. However, expanding the zoo at the expense of the oasis that Barnum Hill offers the public, free of charge, is flat out wrong. Good decisions come from intelligently weighing up pros and cons of either side. That did not happen. There is plenty of other land near the zoo that could be bought and designated for the tigers without ruining this gem in Reid Park - a win-win situation. I have not visited the zoo since I heard about the expansion. It leaves a bad taste in my mouth to know that the zoo administration deceived Tucson residents into voting for the sales tax to fund the expansion. The plan to demolish Barnum Hill should have been clearly stated in the ballot.
Ann Baldwin
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.