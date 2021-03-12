Letter: Zoo Expansion/Park Destruction

As a Reid Park neighbor for 30 years, I applaud Mayor Romero for calling to pause the zoo expansion project. By voting for Prop 203, we kindly voted to increase our taxes to help the zoo with maintenance, improvements and free access for school groups. In return, the zoo plans to destroy the most beautiful area of century-old Reid Park, taking it from the community. This destruction includes dozens of healthy mature trees that form the only large tree canopy within the city, as well as a beautiful pond. Voters were duped into voting for Prop 203 by withholding this information from the public prior to election, and continued lack of outreach for years, preventing us from expressing disapproval while they drafted this sinister plan. Why can't zoo and park coexist? Why does a beloved, vital park need to be destroyed for the zoo to improve? This is selfish, irresponsible and barbaric. If the zoo must expand, there are options that wouldn't hurt the community that enjoys this park.
Ingvi Kallen
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.