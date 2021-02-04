Letter: Zoo Expansion Plan Not Voted Upon; Unlawful

City Officials and the Zoological Society claim the zoo expansion plan to take Reid Park’s Barnum Hill and South Duck Pond was voted upon in the 2017 election under Propositions 202 and 203. Public records show there were no agenda items to adopt a zoo plan in 2017, there was no language on the ballot to approve a plan in 2017, and there was no plan available for public view in 2017. Furthermore, the current Zoo Master Plan was not created until 2018. According to Plan Tucson and the Zoo Management Agreement, all proposed and amended plans to Tucson Parks must be identified in an agenda item and adopted by the council. Public record shows there has been no notice of an agenda item to adopt a plan for Reid Park or the Reid Park Zoo. Current evidence available shows the Zoo Master Plan process is in violation of the Open Meetings Law and moving forward with this plan is unlawful.
Wendy Sampson
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.