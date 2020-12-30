Letter: Zoo Expansion to Take Barnum Hill

I am writing because I supported the tax increase for the zoo, but would not have voted for it had I known the zoo would use the money take more of Reid Park away from the public, especially the unique and historic area of Barnum Hill.
I think our tax money should go to desperately needed improvements to public park spaces that every citizen can enjoy, and that's what I voted in favor of - not a tiger enclosure that people will have to pay to access and that takes land away from the park. If the zoo were really interested in the public's input they would reevaluate their plan.
LeeAnn Campos
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.