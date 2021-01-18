 Skip to main content
Letter: Zoo expansion unnecessarily problematic
Letter: Zoo expansion unnecessarily problematic

Reid Park was a major factor in where my partner and I decided to buy a home. Not only for us but for many in the community as evidenced by an any-day stroll where many families of varying Tucsonan can be found enjoying themselves.

The Tucson City Council has traded, without full disclosure to the public, aesthetic beauty and inclusivity for public walls of exclusivity. Our wonderful Reid Park, maintained for public use by taxpayer funding, is slowly being reappropriated to private space funded by taxpayers.

Barnum Hill and the more natural duck pond are to be absorbed by the zoo. The Demeester Outdoor Performance Center is slated to be gated and therefore less available for public use.

The adjoining golf course is a perfect alternative for the expansion.

It is not too late to reroute. It is not too late to put inclusivity above exclusivity.

Thank you,

Respectfully,

David F

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

